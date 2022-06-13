It is Disha Patani’s birthday today and many have extended heartfelt wishes to her across social media platforms. Tiger Shroff too wished his rumoured girlfriend with a quirky video post on Instagram. He captioned the post as, “Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and kill itt.” Disha Patani Celebrates Her Birthday with Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s Family (View Pics).

Tiger Shroff’s Birthday Post For Disha Patani

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)