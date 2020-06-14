Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Disha Patani Celebrates Her 28th Birthday with Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s Family (View Pics)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 09:54 AM IST
Disha Patani Celebrates Her 28th Birthday with Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s Family (View Pics)
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani turned a year older on June 13 and from family to friends to fans, all showered her with lovely birthday wishes across social media platforms. Her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff had also shared a goofy video on Instagram to wish her on her 28th birthday. But it was a surprise for all fans of Disha and Tiger to see the former paying a visit at the latter’s residence. Pics of Disha visiting Tiger’s residence took the internet by storm. Moreover, there’s a video doing rounds in which Disha is seen taking a fun challenge with Tiger's family. Disha Patani Turns A Year Older Today and Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff Shares This Cute Throwback Video To Wish The ‘Rockstar’!

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani have shared boomerang videos on their respective Instagram handles. These gorgeous girls surely seem to have had a fun time with each other. While sharing the post for Disha, Krishna captioned it as, “Happy birthday to my sis from another Ms! Love u, D”. Disha has also shared a picture of her birthday cake that has the anime character Naruto Uzumaki on it. You got to take a look at the pics and videos of Disha’s intimate birthday celebrations. Disha Patani Birthday: 5 Hit Songs Of Bollywood’s Hottie That Will Get You Grooving!

Disha Patani’s Birthday Cake

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😍❤️🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha Spotted Visiting The Shroff’s Residence

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#dishapatani clicked at #tigershroff residence bldg in suburbs. #birthdaygirl #birthdaycelebrations #yogenshah

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

Fun Time With Tiger’s Family

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Who Does Better 😁 #DishaPaatni #KrishnaShroff #AyeshaShroff #Saturday #weekendvibes ❤️😍

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

The Hotties

Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, Disha Patani’s next project is with Salman Khan. The duo would be featured together in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This is their second outing together after Bharat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

