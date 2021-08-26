Actress Disha Patani shared beach vibes with fans on Thursday (August 26), along with a stunning throwback video. The Radhe actress took to instagram and shared a clip, where she walks in a summery beachwear and flaunts her perfect figure. She obviously looks stunning in this perfect-for-her outfit. On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Ek Villain 2.

Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

