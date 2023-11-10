Akshay Kumar shared a post on X citing that how much he missed being at his office for the Dhanteras Pooja. He even shared that he couldn’t be present for it as he’s shooting in abroad. But Akshay is proud of his team as they went ‘Vocal for Local’ on this Diwali. He writes, “But tremendously proud when my team tells me that everything for Diwali has been bought from local artisans and vendors.” Vocal for Local is a campaign initiated by PM Narendra Modi where has urged everyone to buy local products and celebrate this festive season. PM Narendra Modi Shares Vocal For Local Campaign Video Featuring 'Anupamaa' Ahead of Diwali 2023, Urges People to Share Selfie With India-Made Products and Local Workers on NaMo App.

Akshay Kumar’s Post On Dhanteras 2023

Miss being present at the office Dhanteras Pooja because of shooting abroad. But tremendously proud when my team tells me that everything for Diwali has been bought from local artisans and vendors. #VocalForLocal 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JnbXIM6tns — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2023

