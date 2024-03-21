The teaser for Do Aur Do Pyaar has been released, offering glimpses of love, laughter and the intricacies of contemporary relationships. With Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in leading roles, the teaser glimpses how couples engage in romantic affairs outside their relationships. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, this intriguing love story is set to hit theatres on April 19. Pratik Gandhi Reveals Why He Signed the Film Do Aur Do Pyaar Within 48 Hours.

Watch The Teaser Video Of Do Aur Do Pyaar Below:

