Ayushmann Khurrana ignites excitement on Twitter, unveiling an intriguing poster of the highly anticipated sequel, Dream Girl 2. The captivating poster depicts Ayushmann Khurrana standing behind a curtain, with a mysterious shadow of a girl adding an enigmatic touch. Set to star alongside Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 promises to deliver another dose of entertaining magic. Fans eagerly await the theatrical release, slated for August 25, 2023, as Ayushmann's charm and Ananya's allure are expected to create a memorable cinematic experience. Dream Girl 2: Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hilarious Banter Is the Highlight of New Promo (Watch Video). Check Out The Poster Here:

