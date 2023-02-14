Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 with a funny teaser in which his character Pooja is flirting with none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. However, This is not the first time Ayushmann has paid homage to Shah Rukh Khan.Interestingly, in #AskSRK Session, an ardent fan ask Shah Rukh about the movie. Shah Rukh answered in simple yet interesting way. Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Announces Release Date of His Film Through Quirky Teaser Featuring 'Pathaan' (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting. https://t.co/c999GwNSMF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

