Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Pathaan fever has truly grabbed the world. Now, 'Dream Girl 2' team has jumped on the Pathaan bandwagon by unveiling a promo that has an SRK connection to it.

On Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana, the lead actor of Dream Girl 2, took to Instagram and shared the promo.

Also Read | Yash Meets PM Narendra Modi; Here’s What KGF Star Has to Say About the Indian Prime Minister.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ConAzCKoBh3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The clip shows Ayushmann as a man who can mimic the voice of a woman. In the video, Ayushmann can be heard speaking to SRK's Pathaan character over a call.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Legendary Artist Zia Mohyeddin Passes Away, Actress Mahira Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute.

"Hello main Pooja bol rahi hu. Aap Kaun?" Ayushmann asked.

Responding to him, a person on the other side of the call addressed himself as 'Pathaan', refering to Shah Rukh Khan's character in the blockbuster film 'Pathaan'.

"Pooja..main Pathaan," the caller said.

"Uff...kaise ho mere Pathaan," Ayushmann further asked.

Replying to him, the caller quipped, "pehle se bhi zyada ameer...happy Valentine's Day Pooja."

The hilarious promo has left netizens excited.

"Hahahah amazing. Pathaan and Pooja rock," a user commented.

"Love Pathaan connection," another one wrote.

Ayushmann is seen dressed up as a woman in the clip. However, his full face as Pooja is not shown.

Ayushmann via promo also informed that the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office.

Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)