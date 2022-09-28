Here's an official update on Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran-starrer Drishyam 2. The makers have finally revealed that the teaser of the thriller will be out on September 29. The movie releases in theatres on November 18. Ajay Devgn Shares 'Purane Bills' Sparking Drishyam Funny Meme-Fest and Reactions on Upcoming Sequel Drishyam 2 Movie.

Drishyam 2 Update:

