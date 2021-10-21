After a special Mumbai court rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan, his lawyer has moved his appeal to High Court. The court will be hearing the bail application on October 26.

Drugs on cruise ship case | Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on 26th October, Tuesday, says his lawyer pic.twitter.com/12mr2BGrDj — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

