The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki has been released on his 58th birthday today. The film based on an illegal immigration technique is directed by Rajkummar Hirani. The film marks SRK and the filmmaker’s maiden collaboration and this Dunki Drop 1 has just amped up the excitement for this upcoming comedy drama. It gives a glimpse of how Hardy’s family is stubborn to fly to London. Taapsee Pannu who is seen as Manu, plays SRK’s love interest, in this upcoming film. This first drop from Rajkummar Hirani directorial also gives glimpses of Bomban Irani and Vicky Kaushal and promises it to be an entertaining family drama. The makers even shared that Dunki Drop 2 will be out soon! Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Take a Look at Dunki Actor’s Biggest Box-Office Hits!

Watch The Teaser Of Dunki Movie Below:

