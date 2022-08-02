Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki abroad was clicked recently on the streets of Budapest. The viral photo sees SRK listening attentively to filmmaker Hirani's instructions amidst the shoot. King Khan can be seen in an all-black attire. The movie co-stars Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh Khan’s Look From Dunki Leaked; Watch Video Of SRK On The Film's Sets In London.

Shah Rukh Khan in Budapest:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)