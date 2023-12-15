With just six days remaining for Rajkumar Hirani's theatrical release of Dunki, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is actively building anticipation among his fans. Recently unveiling a new poster featuring his co-stars, including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar, they strike poses exuding swag and style. Encouraging audiences of all ages, Khan invites them with the message, "Namuno se milne zarur aana," to watch the film on December 21. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Shares ‘Gentle Reminder’ With New Poster a Week Before the Film’s Release, Says ‘Ho Jao Taiyar Milne Ke Liye’.

Dunki Release Update

Kehdo apne papa, mummy, chacha, chachi, mama, mausi, Dadi aur Bebe se. 6 din ke baad apno jaise lagne waale inn namuno se milne zaroor aana. Toh ji 21 ko milna karlo fix, din bache hai only six! 6 Days to go for #Dunki pic.twitter.com/fkbjtrZCNf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)