As Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki prepares for release on December 21, Shah Rukh Khan, along with co-stars Taapsee Pannu, shares a new poster to amp up the excitement. The poster features Shah Rukh holding hands with Taapsee, dressed in an elegant white attire. With a charming message, Shah Rukh invites fans to prepare in their best "suit-boot" and assures that meeting him won't require going far as the film arrives in their nearby theatres. The post counts the remaining seven days, creating anticipation for the film's release in a week. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Visits Jammu & Kashmir’s Iconic Vaishno Devi Temple Ahead of the Film’s Release (Watch Video).

Dunki Release Update From SRK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)