On the occasion of Eid 2021, several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Dulquer Salmaan took to their social media handles to pour their wishes, These celebs also urged people to stay safe.

Check Out Their Posts Below:

Akshay Kumar

#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world. #StaySafe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 13, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3904 - Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/pI5chXmMpI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2021

Anil Kapoor

For the praying and the ones who can’t anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you. - source credit @thehistoryartchiveshttps://t.co/McibnDsaCJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 13, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan

Ranganathan Madhavan

Sushmita Sen

Eid Mubarak 🤗❤️😇 ThankU so much, for including all of us in your prayers while fasting!! N for helping humanity thru these difficult times with D graceful contribution of your Zakat.🙏 May this auspicious day usher in better times, filled with healing, good health & peace!!🤗 pic.twitter.com/YYozQCLtRU — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) May 13, 2021

Manoj Baypayee

Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak 🌙 🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 13, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Dia Mirza

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Here is wishing everyone a Happy Eid 2021.

