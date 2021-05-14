On the occasion of Eid 2021, several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Dulquer Salmaan took to their social media handles to pour their wishes, These celebs also urged people to stay safe.
Check Out Their Posts Below:
Akshay Kumar
#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world. #StaySafe
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 13, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan
T 3904 - Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/pI5chXmMpI
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2021
Anil Kapoor
For the praying and the ones who can’t anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you.
- source credit @thehistoryartchiveshttps://t.co/McibnDsaCJ
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 13, 2021
Abhishek Bachchan
Eid mubarak. 🙏🏽#StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn pic.twitter.com/noJydzgyIw
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 13, 2021
Ranganathan Madhavan
On this #Idd-ul-fitr, let us ensure #vaccines for the #leprosy affected. Support https://t.co/VDXrgCayiA to facilitate #vaccination
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 14, 2021
Sushmita Sen
Eid Mubarak 🤗❤️😇
ThankU so much, for including all of us in your prayers while fasting!! N for helping humanity thru these difficult times with D graceful contribution of your Zakat.🙏
May this auspicious day usher in better times, filled with healing, good health & peace!!🤗 pic.twitter.com/YYozQCLtRU
— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) May 13, 2021
Manoj Baypayee
Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak 🌙 🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 13, 2021
Dulquer Salmaan
View this post on Instagram
Dia Mirza
Chaand Mubarak 🌙 pic.twitter.com/U0Myo2t5JR
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 13, 2021
Sonam Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Here is wishing everyone a Happy Eid 2021.
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)