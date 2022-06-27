Makers of Ek Villain Returns dropped the film's official poster starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria and the actors hold a smiley emoji masks in front of their faces. Well, these official posters are an inspiration from a couple of films and one popular Netflix show. Yes, Jordan Peele's 2019 film US, Neil Nitin Mukesh's Bypass Road and the super popular Netflix show Money Heist posters are on similar lines. Ek Villain Returns Star Arjun Kapoor Shares His Birthday Plan, Says’ This Year Will Celebrate Being a Villain’.
Ek Villain Returns Poster
'EK VILLAIN RETURNS' TEASER POSTERS OUT NOW... 27 June 2014: #EkVillian came and conquered hearts and #BO... Exactly 8 years later, #EkVillianReturns begins its promotional campaign... Stars #JohnAbraham, #ArjunKapoor, #DishaPatani and #TaraSutaria... Directed by #MohitSuri. pic.twitter.com/LfFLt2nwo8
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2022
Below are the Posters the Film Might Have Drawn Inspiration From!
Bypass Road
Us
Money Heist
