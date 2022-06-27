Makers of Ek Villain Returns dropped the film's official poster starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria and the actors hold a smiley emoji masks in front of their faces. Well, these official posters are an inspiration from a couple of films and one popular Netflix show. Yes, Jordan Peele's 2019 film US, Neil Nitin Mukesh's Bypass Road and the super popular Netflix show Money Heist posters are on similar lines. Ek Villain Returns Star Arjun Kapoor Shares His Birthday Plan, Says’ This Year Will Celebrate Being a Villain’.

Ek Villain Returns Poster

Below are the Posters the Film Might Have Drawn Inspiration From!

Bypass Road

Bypass Road Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Us

Us Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Money Heist

Money Heist Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

