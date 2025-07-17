Reports are coming in that Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has been hospitalised. The actor is reportedly suffering from dengue. This development comes just ahead of the release of his much-hyped film Kingdom, leaving the industry worried for the actor. Regional media like News 24 Hindi has reported Vijay Deverakonda's sudden illness, while an Instagram page called Entertainment AF India claims to have broken the story. They said in their post, “EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Devarakonda Hospitalized Due To Dengue! @thedeverakonda has reportedly been hospitalised due to dengue. With his next release Kingdom hitting theatres on July 31, fans were wondering why he’s been missing from promotions. Sources say he’s expected to be discharged by the 20th. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength.” A social media post by IndiaForums also talks about him being treated at a hospital for dengue. The post reads: "Vijay Deverakonda hospitalized due to dengue ahead of ‘Kingdom’ release. Reports say he’s stable and responding well to treatment. Wishing him a speedy recovery!" There is no statement from Vijay Deverakonda or his team yet about the hospitalisation. Kingdom is set to release on July 31, 2025, after being postponed earlier. ‘Kingdom’ Release Postponed: Vijay Deverakonda’s Movie To Hit Screens on THIS Date Owing to India-Pakistan Tensions.

Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalised Due to Dengue?

