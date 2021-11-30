Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], November 30: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared his health update and wrote that he will be under "home quarantine". Amit Sadh Spends His 37th Birthday with His Three Pet Dogs.

"Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine."

"I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all," he added.

Check Out The Post Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was recently seen in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'.

Amazon Prime Video has also given the green light to the third season of this highly acclaimed psychological thriller.

Headlined by actors Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher, the sequel introduces an exciting addition to the lead cast with Naveen Kasturia joining the show. Amit Sadh on Favouritism in Bollywood: It Exists in Every Profession.

The new season will bring the faceoff between Abhishek and Amit to a climax while adding a new dimension to the story with the addition of Naveen to the lead cast.

It is expected to be released in 2022.

