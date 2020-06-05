Amit Sadh Spends His 37th Birthday with His Three Pet Dogs (View Pic)

Amit Sadh Spends His 37th Birthday with His Three Pet Dogs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid lockdown, actor Amit Sadh spent his 37th birthday with with his three pet dogs. Amit took to Instagram and shared a picture where he lazes around with his pets on the couch. "Spending the day with my family at home... To all people who love me without conditions, through my good and bad... I would like to cherish this bond for life... and that is my gift!" Amit captioned the image. Amit Sadh Birthday: Mini Photo Album That Shows Actor’s Immense Love For Doggos!

Colleagues Abhishek Bachchan, Sonal Chauhan, Kunal Kapoor and Shamita Shetty wished Amit "happy birthday" in the comment section. Amit, who is known for his performance in films like "Kai Po Che!", "Sarkar 3" and "Raag Desh", was last seen in the digital film "Operation Parindey", based on a story of a jailbreak in Nabha, Punjab 2016. Amit Sadh Stuck in Uttarakhand for Two Months Will Finally Return to Mumbai after Government Eases Interstate Travel Restrictions.

Check Out Amit Sadh's Instagram Post Below

He will next be seen in the Vidya Balan-starrer "Shakuntala Devi", which is based on the life of late Shakuntala Devi, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations verbally within seconds.