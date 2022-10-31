Shah Rukh Khan has fans across the globe and all wait to catch a glimpse of the superstar. King Khan, as he is fondly called, would be turning 57 on November 2. Ahead of his birthday, fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence Mannat just to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. The video of fans standing on the road just to see him have gone viral across social media platforms. Shah Rukh Khan’s House Mannat's Name Plate Gets a Makeover and the Internet Is Loving It (View Pic).

Fans Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)