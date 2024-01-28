Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial actioner Fighter continued its strong performance at the box office on its third day, collecting a total of Rs 93.40 crore in India. The film opened to strong reviews and box office numbers on its first day, earning Rs 24.60 crore. The movie soared on the second day by earning Rs 41.20 crore and maintained its momentum on its third day, with Rs 27.60 crore in India. Fighter Movie Review: Netizens are in Awe of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Patriotic Aerial Actioner.

Fighter Box Office Collection Update:

#Fighter packs a strong total on Day 3 [Sat] post the national holiday [#RepublicDay]… Major centres - dominated by multiplexes - continue to dominate, adding weight to its biz… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 93.40 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#Fighter needs… pic.twitter.com/Bw64ttNVf0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2024

