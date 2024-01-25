Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor's Fighter took to the skies on January 25, promising an adrenaline-pumping aerial action experience. The movie tells the story of Indian Air Force aviators who band together in the face of a looming threat. Directed by Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, Fighter has garnered high expectations from audiences and critics alike. Netizens have been quick to share their thoughts on Fighter, with many praising it as a 'masterpiece'. Early reviews highlight the film's stunning visuals, thrilling action sequences and powerful performances from the actors. Here are some reviews from X below. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Arrives for Film's Special Screening to Support the Actor (Watch Video).

'Masterpiece'

#Fighter is a MASTERPIECE and a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER Film filled with a lot of Action, Drama, emotions and full-on patriotism. From Hrithik performance to the direction Everything was so good about the movie. This will take the Box office by storm. Rating - 5/5 #FighterReview pic.twitter.com/RG1w74ZvN5 — Renjeev Chithranjan (@RenjeevC) January 25, 2024

'Blockbuster'

#FighterReview - Mega Blockbuster. The Chemistry between #HrithikRoshan & #DeepikaPadukone is literally Mind-blowing, action is Baap Level, VFX, Cinematography, BGM, Storyline and Lord @justSidAnand direction is Top Notch, Starting to End Goosebumps feel. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Fighter pic.twitter.com/B4mlnq7AXM — FMOVIES 🎥 (@FMovie82325) January 25, 2024

'Must Watch'

#FighterReview A Must Must Watch! Don’t miss it. BLOCKBUSTER - 4.5 ⭐️ SKY IS THE LIMIT Just wow! Second half is TERRIFIC. Lord @justSidAnand You beauty! A great visionary director scores his hat-trick with #Fighter after Pathaan & War. #HrithikRoshan the SUPERSTAR has… pic.twitter.com/mdT8mjjbUg — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) January 24, 2024

'Massive'

#Fighter Review : Rating:- ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ One Word : MASSive 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Don’t miss it, Record Day 2 Loading...🔥 Patriotism and action scenes are perfect gift for Republic Day and the terrific 2nd half #MustWatch... Congratulations #HrithikRoshan @justSidAnand #FighterReview pic.twitter.com/f58j0Ug5fR — BFilmy Official (@BFilmyOfficial) January 25, 2024

'Mega Blockbuster'

#FighterReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This isn't a Blockbuster movie, it's a Mega Blockbuster movie, action, Directions, VFX, Cinematography, BGM and everything is masterpiece. A Must Watch.#Fighter #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/V5v9bCjrWc — AMIR ANSARI (@amirans934) January 24, 2024

Watch Fighter Trailer:

