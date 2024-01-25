Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor's Fighter took to the skies on January 25, promising an adrenaline-pumping aerial action experience. The movie tells the story of Indian Air Force aviators who band together in the face of a looming threat. Directed by Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, Fighter has garnered high expectations from audiences and critics alike. Netizens have been quick to share their thoughts on Fighter, with many praising it as a 'masterpiece'. Early reviews highlight the film's stunning visuals, thrilling action sequences and powerful performances from the actors. Here are some reviews from X below. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Arrives for Film's Special Screening to Support the Actor (Watch Video).

