Fighter's box office mojo seems to be fading, with collections dipping in the last two days. On day 6, the Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer minted only Rs 7.75 crore across all languages, according to Sacnilk. This brings Fighter's total collection to Rs 134 crore. The Siddharth Anand directorial, featuring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, was expected to perform at a higher level. Whether it can regain its momentum remains to be seen in the coming days. Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Gets Grounded By Its Generic Storytelling Beats (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Fighter Trailer:

