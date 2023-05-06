The third part in the hit comedy franchise Fukrey will be released in theatres on November 24 instead of September 7. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singhin the lead roles, the audience can expect some serious fun after a long time. To avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the makers of Fukrey 3 changed release date. Ali Fazal Opens Up About Not Being Part of Fukrey 3, Says ‘Once a Fukra, Always a Fukra’

Check Out The Post Tweet Here:

‘FUKREY 3’ MOVES TO NEW DATE… #Fukrey3 - which was scheduled for release on #Janmashtami weekend [7 Sept 2023] - will now release on 24 Nov 2023… Directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba and produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar. pic.twitter.com/OMQTuB9mZD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2023

