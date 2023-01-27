Actor Ali Fazal will not be returning as Zafar in the third installment of Fukrey 3 as time and schedules don't allow him to. Amid the release date announcement of Fukrey 3, the poster created a tizzy as it did not feature the fourth Fukra Ali Fazal. He has now come out with a statement saying that he will not be a part of the third installment. Ali in a statement said: "So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! (Everyone is asking if Zafar will come or. But Sorry, not this time.") Fukrey 3 First Look Posters Out! Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi's Film to Hit Theatres on September 7.

He added: "Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. (Zafar sometimes has become Guddu bhaiya. Overlapping happens in two universes.)" Ali said: "Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to." Fukrey 3 Release Date: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha’s Film To Hit the Big Screens on September 7; Check Out the New Posters.

"I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys!" The third installment of actors Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha's comedy film Fukrey is all set to hit the big screen on September 7 on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Fukrey 3, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2023 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).