Gadar 2's Ameesha Patel, took to Twitter and stated facts! The actress via numerous tweets highlighted about the struggles the film's crew faced while shooting in Chandigarh owing to Anil Sharma Productions. She gave a nod to rumours of mismanagement and non remuneration to certain crew members. However, in her tweets, she also thanked Zee Studios for rectifying the issues and coming to the rescue. Check out her tweets below. Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel aka Sakina Skips Promoting 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' Song, We Wonder Why?

'Concern'

Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH!! 1/4 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

'Dues Were Settled'

There were certain queries that many technicians like make up artists,costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!Yes they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Thanked 'Zee Studios'

Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

'Special Thanks'

All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel,Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

