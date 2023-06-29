The makers of Gadar 2 released new song "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" from the film today. While the recreated track is purely magical, it's Ameesha Patel's latest tweet which seems bothering. Case in point, 'Sakina' took to her micro-blogging site and instead of her promoting her Gadar track, she chose to avoid it. "I would have loved to post it on my own social media platforms but I CAN’T and WONT," she wrote. Well, we wonder, what's cooking? Gadar 2 Song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava': Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Recreated Romantic Track Takes Us Back in Time (Watch Video).

Ameesha Patel on "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava":

Oops… 🙈happened to see this ICONIC song today of GADAR 2 all over social media... surely being SAKINA, I would have loved to post it on my own social media platforms but I CAN’T and WON’T🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️Any guesses WHY ???? Shall REVEAL SOON❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/1uJY7ZuloL — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 29, 2023

Watch Gadar 2 Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)