Salman Khan took to Instagram on August 11 and gave a shout out to team Gadar 2 for creating a storm at the Indian box office. Bhaijaan congratulated Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh for minting Rs 40 crore at the ticket window on opening day. "Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it," he wrote. To note, as per multiple reports, Gadar 2 also starring Ameesha Patel has earned Rs 40 crore at BO. Gadar 2 Box Office Prediction: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film to Earn Rs 40 Crore on Opening Day – Reports.

Salman Khan Congratulates Gadar 2 Team:

