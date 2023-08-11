Looks like Gadar 2 will create history at the domestic box office. Starring Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina, the movie is said to earn Rs 40 crore at the ticket window on its opening day. As per Pinkvilla, the occupancy of the flick on day one is said to be around 75 percent. Having said that, if Gadar 2 collects the said amount, it will become second-highest opener of 2023. FYI, it's Pathaan on the top with Rs 57 crore. Gadar 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol Roars Again In Anil Sharma's Washed-Out Sequel to His 2001 Blockbuster (LatestLY Exclusive).

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1:

