The makers of Gadar 2 are all set to release the song “Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava”, which is a timeless melody. Ahead of the song’s release, which is tomorrow (June 29), the makers released a teaser video featuring the lead pair, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, and it promises to be a soulful number. Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol Returns As Tara Singh in the Anticipated Sequel (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)