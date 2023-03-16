The shooting of Gadar 2 has been wrapped up. The film will follow the timeline from 1954 to 1971 and will carry the story forward from where the first part left. The film, which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar. The film, which told the story of a truck driver, Tara Singh and his fight to get back his Pakistani wife, clashed at the box office with the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan. Gadar 2: Motion Poster Of Sunny Deol- Ameesha Patel’s Film Unveiled, Film To Hit Theatres August 11.

Actor Rohit Choudhary, who plays Pakistani Major Malik, Gadar 2 shared pictures from the wrap-up on his Twitter. The pictures show the crew smiling for the camera after the wrap-up. He tweeted: "It's a wrap! Shoot for the most awaited film #Gadar2 has been completed.. feeling so special to be part of it. Can't wait for 11.08.2023 now all set." Talking about the film, Rohit said: "Jahan 'Gadar' ki story khatam hui thi, wahin se 'Gadar 2' ki story shuru hogi ('Gadar 2' will start from where Gadar ended). While the first film told the story from the time of 1947 to 1954, the second installment will follow the timeline between 1954 to 1971." Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel Arrive in Style on Sets to Promote Gadar 2 (View Pic).

He further mentioned: "The writer of the story Shaktimaan Talvar, who wrote Gadar has penned the script for this one as well. After the wrap-up, the film has now entered into post-production. The audience will soon get to see the film on August 11, 2023." As per the film's synopsis on IMDb, the story is set in the 1971 war of India and Pakistan and this time Tara Singh will go to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back to India. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, also stars Gaurav Chopra, Anil George, Simrat Kaur, Utkarsh Sharma and Mir Sarwar.

