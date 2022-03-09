Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit Rs 100 crore club today! The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali minted Rs 4.01 crore on Tuesday and its total collection stands at Rs 99.64 crore.

Gangubai Kathiawadi BO Update

