The makers of Govinda Mera Naam have confirmed that the film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The announcement video showcases Vicky’s fun banter with producer Karan Johar who drops hints about the former’s character in the upcoming movie helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Govinda Naam Mera Opts for Direct Release on Disney+ Hotstar, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani's Film Sold for 62 Crores- Reports.

Govinda Mera Naam On Hotstar

