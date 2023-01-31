Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's film Gumraah now has a release date. Well, as makers today (January 31) revealed that the flick will hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. Helmed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam. Gumraah: It’s a Wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s Shooting for Crime Thriller Film.

Gumraah in April 2023:

ADITYA ROY KAPUR - MRUNAL THAKUR: 'GUMRAAH' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Gumraah - the crime thriller starring #AdityaRoyKapur [in his first-ever double role] and #MrunalThakur - to release in *cinemas* on 7 April 2023... Directed by debutant #VardhanKetkar. pic.twitter.com/ZuLfF1IMuK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2023

