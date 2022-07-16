Bollywood actors, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur have finally wrapped up shooting for their upcoming crime thriller film Gumraah. Taking to Twitter, production house T-series, shared some pictures from the shoot wrap celebration, to which the captioned, "A wonderful journey has arrived at its finish line! It's a shoot wrap for #Gumraah". Gumraah: Mrunal Thakur Concludes Shooting for Her Upcoming Film, Calls It ‘A Beautiful Journey’ (View Post).

In the pictures, the lead cast of the film Aditya and Mrunal could be seen posing with all the crew members. They also cut the cake which had the text 'Gumraah Film Wrap' written on it. The Malang actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film Thadam, released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing the screen space for the very first time in the film. Mrunal Thakur Joins Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi Remake of Tamil Film ‘Thadam’, Shoot To Start in October.

Meanwhile, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor was recently seen in an action thriller film Om: The Battle Within along with Sanjana Sanghi. Produced by Zee Studios, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. The Housefull 4 actor on the other hand was last seen in Jersey along with Shahid Kapoor.She will be next seen in Sita Ramam along with Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandana, the film is slated to release on August 5, 2022.

