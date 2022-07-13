Guru Purnima is the auspicious festival that is celebrated on a full moon day. This special day is observed to honour and thank all our teachers and mentors who played an important role in our lives. Ajay Devgn has shared a tweet in Sanskrit honouring the Gurus and wished Happy Guru Purnima. Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes & Sayings: Netizens Share Quotes, Greetings, Messages, Thoughts And Vyas Poornima Photos To Honour All The Spiritual Gurus & Teachers.

Ajay Devgn’s Tweet On Guru Purnima 2022

गुरौ न प्राप्यते यत्तन्नान्यत्रापि हि लभ्यते। गुरुप्रसादात सर्वं तु प्राप्नोत्येव न संशयः॥ Happy Guru Purnima 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)