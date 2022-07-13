Twitter celebrates the holy occasion of Guru Purnima on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. The festival is marked to pay respect to all the mentors, gurus and teachers who are evolved or enlightened humans, ready to share their wisdom based on Karma Yoga. It is believed that Lord Buddha gave a sermon on this day, which is why the Buddhist community widely celebrates the day. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, the auspicious day is commemorated on a full moon day or Purnima, falling in Ashadha month. Online users took their social media handles to share quotes on Gurus, messages, good wishes and photos. Guru Purnima 2022 Dos and Don’ts: From Vyasa Purnima Puja Vidhi to Mantras, Here’s How To Manifest Good Luck on the Day of Gurus and Teachers

Guru Purnima 2022 Twitter Review 

Happy Guru Purnima 2022, Everybody

Vyas Poornima Greetings 

Netizens Share Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes & Thoughts 

Guru Purnima Tweets 

Guru Purnima 2022 Greetings: Images, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes To Honour Saint Veda Vyasa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)