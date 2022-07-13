Twitter celebrates the holy occasion of Guru Purnima on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. The festival is marked to pay respect to all the mentors, gurus and teachers who are evolved or enlightened humans, ready to share their wisdom based on Karma Yoga. It is believed that Lord Buddha gave a sermon on this day, which is why the Buddhist community widely celebrates the day. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, the auspicious day is commemorated on a full moon day or Purnima, falling in Ashadha month. Online users took their social media handles to share quotes on Gurus, messages, good wishes and photos. Guru Purnima 2022 Dos and Don’ts: From Vyasa Purnima Puja Vidhi to Mantras, Here’s How To Manifest Good Luck on the Day of Gurus and Teachers.

Guru Purnima 2022 Twitter Review

Guru Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on July13. Guru Purnima is celebrated to recognize and honour the teachers and gurus that have guided us throughout our lives, according to Hindu customs. Agencies On this day, special bond between teachers and students is celebrated.❣️ pic.twitter.com/eR9g327f3b — Rushi S Joshi (@RushiSJoshi2) July 12, 2022

Happy Guru Purnima 2022, Everybody

Vyas Poornima Greetings

July 13,2022. Today is Guru Purnima. Purnima stands for completeness/ fullness/perfection. Guru represents this. Let's pray to our Master, be grateful to Him always and serve Him with love and humility! Happy Guru Purnima! — K.S.Balasubramanian (@sanskritkannan) July 13, 2022

Netizens Share Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes & Thoughts

✍️ 𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚢 ᶜᵒⁿᵍʳᵃᵗᵘˡᵃᵗⁱᵒⁿˢ ᵗᵒ ᵃˡˡ ᵗʰᵉ ᵖᵉᵒᵖˡᵉ ᵒᶠ ⁱⁿᵈⁱᵃ ᵒⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ᵃᵘˢᵖⁱᶜⁱᵒᵘˢ ᵍᵘʳᵘ ᵖᵘʳⁿⁱᵐᵃ ,....... #गुरु_पूर्णिमा_पर्व_2022 pic.twitter.com/wKx0pZJYRB — Kundan Jee (@Kundankum1510) July 13, 2022

Guru Purnima Tweets

Guru Purnima today 13th July, 2022. Worship Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva ,Guru Dev Vyas. For Knowledge and Wisdom. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dxMK6fVELK — Dr RK BHATNAGAR @ DR. RK BHATNAGAR (@DrRKBHATNAGARD2) July 13, 2022

