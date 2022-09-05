On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2022, Maddock Films announced their new project, Happy Teachers' Day. A social-thriller, the movie will star Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan in the lead, with a release date aimed for 2023's Teachers' Day. Radhika Madan Slays in Red Bikini in Her Hot New Insta Pics from Goa!

Watch Announcement Video:

