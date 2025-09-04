Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated on September 5 to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher, philosopher, and the second President of India, on his birth anniversary. The day holds immense significance as it acknowledges the invaluable role teachers play in shaping students’ lives and building the foundation of society. It is a time for students to express gratitude, respect, and admiration for their mentors who impart knowledge, values, and guidance. To celebrate Teachers’ Day 2025 on September 5, we bring you Happy Teachers’ Day 2025 greeting cards, messages, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan quotes, thoughtful wishes, images and HD wallpapers to honour the educators.

Happy Teachers’ Day Messages

Happy Teachers’ Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Teachers’ Day Images With Greetings

Happy Teachers’ Day Images With Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes For Teachers’ Day

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Inspirational Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes For Teachers’ Day 2025

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Sayings For Teachers' Day

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)