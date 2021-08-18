The trailer of Aparshakti Khurana's Helmet is out and it's high on comedy and funny scenes that will make us roll out in laughter. Three friends from Kanpur played by Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma choose to capture a truck full of goods that turn out to be boxes of condoms. Now they understand the social issue that men in the city are afraid to ask for condoms from the medical stores so they become condom sellers which makes this social comedy a laugh riot.

Watch Helmet Trailer Below:

