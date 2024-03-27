Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 15. The actress looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with floral embroidery and dupatta. It has now been revealed that Kriti's wedding lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, paid tribute to Pulkit's late mother. How, you ask? According to Pinkvilla, Pulkit Samrat's mom's favourite colour was pink, and she wanted to see her son's bride in a pink lehenga. Thus, Kriti chose to wear pink on her wedding day. Holi 2024: Kriti Kharbanda Gets a Sweet Kiss From Pulkit Samrat As They Celebrate Their First Holi Together Post Marriage (View Pic).

Find Out Why Kriti Kharbanda Wore Pink Wedding Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)