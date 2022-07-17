Rajkummar Rao’s film HIT: The First Case has seen a better performance on the second day of its theatrical release. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 3.36 crore. HIT – The First Case Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra’s Film Mints Rs 1.35 Crore On The Opening Day.

HIT: The First Case Box Office Collection Update

#HIT: #TheFirstCase witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [growth: 48.88%], although the 2-day total remains low... Biz needs to accelerate on Day 3 as well... Multiplexes continue to be its key contributors... Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 3.36 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/tMJ2gouJRe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2022

