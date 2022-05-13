Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s film HIT: The First Case is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film of the same name. The thriller is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, who also directed the original film. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on May 20, but the makers have now shared that its release date has been pushed to July 15. Hit – The First Case: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra’s Mystery Thriller To Release in Theatres on May 20.

HIT: The First Case New Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)