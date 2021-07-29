Hrithik Roshan is making the world wonder if he and Kiara Advani coming together for a project. Why are we saying this? As the Krrish actor's latest tweet where he has tagged Kiara and asked 'do you think this is good enough?' is making fans go crazy. Check it out yourself.

Hrithik Roshan to Kiara Advani:

Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough? pic.twitter.com/lBo6uZdqKA — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 29, 2021

