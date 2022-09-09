Hrithik Roshan lost his cool recently when a fan went crazy after seeing him at theatre and rushed to take a selfie with the Vikram Vedha star. However, Roshan got more pissed at his admirer as he almost blocked one of his son's way to get clicked with him. Even the actor's bodyguard was seen shouting at the fan. Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan Is Raw, Rugged, Ruthless Gangster in This Remake Co-Starring Saif Ali Khan as a Rough and Tough Cop (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)