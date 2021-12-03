Hrithik Roshan has shared his goofy picture for fans in which the actor has made a hilarious expression while being on a call. Hrithik captioned the image 'This call could have been a WhatsApp message.' Netizens laughed out loud reacting to the picture.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Tweet Below:

This call could have been a whatsapp message. 😌 pic.twitter.com/dEU90WfyU1 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)