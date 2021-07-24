Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri's Hungama 2 is out on Disney+ Hotstar and the Netizens have already given their verdict. Twitter users have expressed their disappointment towards the Priyadarshan directorial and many users have declared it a disaster. Fans of Hungama, 2003's hit comedy was majorly missed as many users even drew the comparison with its sequel saying the first film was way funnier and its sequel is humourless and tiring at the same time. Check out Hungama 2 Twitter reaction below.

Hungama 2 Twitter Reaction:

Yes! Priyadarshan Direction

Compare to hungama...hungama 2 is a waste....un belivable...is it priyadarshan direction..🤐 — Anil patnaik (@7Patnaikanil) July 24, 2021

A Boring Movie?

#Hungama2 Such a boring movie. There is no huge comedy scene in the movie. Even I can't see @TheShilpaShetty much appearance of her after her come back. — Pooja (@Poojatammu24) July 24, 2021

Hungama 2 - A Disaster

as I already said that #Hungama achieved unpredictably HIT tag bt #Hungama2 would achieve predictably DISASTER tag — Roshni (@iRoshnee_) July 24, 2021

Film Is a Disappointment

