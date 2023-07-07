Ileana D’Cruz radiates pregnancy glow in her latest Insta video post. The mom-to-be, dressed up in black ensemble, is seen showing off her growing baby bump. The actress is all smiles as she captures these beautiful moments of her third trimester. Is Ileana D'Cruz Engaged? Pregnant Actress Flaunts a Ring in New Pic From Babymoon Trip While Still Teasing Us About Her Mystery Man!

Ileana D’Cruz Baby Bump

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@ileana_official)

The Gorgeous Mom-To-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

