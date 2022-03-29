Ileana D’Cruz often treats her fans with her stunning vacay pictures and videos. The latest one is from her first Holi party that she spent with her loved ones and had a smashing time. The beauty has given a glimpse of all the fun time she had in this ‘little late post’.

Ileana D’Cruz’s First Holi Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)