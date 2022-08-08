Sidharth Malhotra shared a BTS video from Indian Police Force's shooting on Instagram which is LIT. The clip sees director Rohit Shetty turning cameraman as he films Sid, Shilpa Shetty and Nikitin Dheer's action sequence. Well indeed, Shetty has once again proved that he's pure gold when it comes to filmmaking. Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Directs Sidharth Malhotra in This Crazy One-Take Action Sequence for Amazon Show (Watch Video).

